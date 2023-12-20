Former Georgia LB Xavian Sorey Jr. announces transfer destination

Former Georgia linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. has committed to Arkansas, per 247Sports’ Danny West.

The former five-star prospect was rated as the No. 4 linebacker and the No. 35 player overall in the 2021 class, per 247Sports. Sorey will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Playing time was hard to come by for the IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) product, who was jumped on the depth chart this season by highly-touted freshmen C.J. Allen and Raylen Wilson.

Allen and Wilson will be back, along with junior starter Smael Mondon Jr. at inside linebacker. The Bulldogs also hold a commitment from five-star Justin Williams, who is rated as the No. 1 linebacker in the 2024 class.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire