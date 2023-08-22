Former Georgia LB Tae Crowder to sign with Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers are signing former Georgia Bulldog Tae Crowder, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

The inside linebacker was selected by the New York Giants with the final pick (Mr. Irelevent) of the 2020 NFL draft and spent the better part of three seasons in New York before being waived in December.

Later that month Crowder was picked up by the Pittsburgh Steelers and served on their practice squad until being released in May.

Over his three NFL seasons, Crowder has 232 tackles, two sacks, eight pass deflections, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and one defensive touchdown.

