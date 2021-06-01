Former Georgia LB Roquan Smith named one of top 25 NFL players under 25

Reuters

PARIS (Reuters) -Japan's Naomi Osaka stunned the tennis world on Monday by withdrawing from the French Open after deciding to boycott post-match media duties, explaining she had been suffering from depression for almost three years. Osaka said in the build-up to the tournament that she would not attend the obligatory press conferences for players after matches, saying the questioning by journalists impacts her mental well-being. The four-time Grand Slam champion made good on her threat on Sunday when, after winning her first round match, she did not hold a press conference.