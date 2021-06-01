Former Georgia LB Roquan Smith named one of top 25 NFL players under 25
CBS Sports named former Georgia LB Roquan Smith, 24, to its list of the top 25 NFL players under the age of 25. When healthy, he’s a bowling ball at the heart of the Bears’ “D” — one of the game’s most steady tackling machines, Cody Benjamin. Smith was selected by the Chicago Bears with the eighth pick in the 2018 NFL draft