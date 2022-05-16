Former Georgia LB Natrez Patrick signs with new NFL team

The Detroit Lions announced on Monday that they have signed former Georgia linebacker Natrez Patrick.

Patrick tried out with the team over the weekend and Detroit has now added him to its 90 man roster.

Patrick is not a rookie, however. He went undrafted in 2019 but has played in 25 games for the Los Angeles Rams over his career. At the time, the Rams’ college scouting director was Brad Holmes, who is the current Lions general manager.

Patrick spent last year on injured reserve with the Broncos.

Patrick played at Benjamin Elijah Mays High School in Atlanta, Georgia, before committing to and playing at the University of Georgia. Patrick played four seasons at UGA racking up 160 total tackles between 2015-18.