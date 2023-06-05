Former Georgia LB Leonard Floyd signs with AFC East team

Former Georgia Bulldogs outside linebacker Leonard Floyd has signed with the Buffalo Bills. Floyd signed a one-year contract with Buffalo and will hope to return to the Super Bowl with the Bills.

The Los Angeles Rams released Floyd as a post-June 1 designation and in order to save $15.5 million in cap space this offseason. Los Angeles still has $6.5 million in dead cap for the 2023 season due to Floyd’s contract.

In Buffalo, Leonard Floyd will be reunited with his former teammate Von Miller. Miller, Floyd, and the Los Angeles Rams won a Super Bowl together in Feb. 2022.

Floyd has 29 sacks and an interception over the last three seasons with Los Angeles. Floyd recorded 59 total tackles and 9 sacks in 2022, but the Rams struggled and went 5-12. Los Angeles signed Floyd to a four-year, $64 million contract after the 2020 NFL season.

Here is a look at Leonard Floyd and Von Miller’s top plays during their time together in Los Angeles:

Last time we saw @Leonard90Flo and @VonMiller on the same defense, they hoisted the Lombardi. 🏆 The Super Bowl winning duo reunites in Buffalo. @BuffaloBills pic.twitter.com/KmiPUckqX9 — NFL (@NFL) June 5, 2023

The Chicago Bears drafted Leonard Floyd with the No. 9 selection of the 2016 NFL draft. Chicago parted with Floyd in 2020 following after four years together.

Floyd has 47.5 career sacks and 338 career tackles in the NFL.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapport reported that Floyd was signing with the Buffalo Bills via social media:

Sources: The #Bills are making a late splash in free agency, agreeing to terms with former #Rams standout pass-rusher Leonard Floyd. He gets a 1-year deal after 9 sacks last season. And Buffalo adds another key player on the edge. pic.twitter.com/26il6sleMX — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 5, 2023

