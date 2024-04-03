Former Georgia LB re-enters the transfer portal

Former Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Rian Davis has re-entered the NCAA transfer portal after spending the 2023 college football season at UCF.

Davis recorded 14 tackles for UCF in 2023 and likely has two years of eligibility remaining (only appeared in one game in 2021 and played during the 2020 season, which did not count against eligibility). Davis appeared in seven games for UCF during the Knights’ first season in the Big 12.

Rian Davis played in 14 of 15 games as Georgia won back-to-back national championships in 2022. Davis started in two games and contributed 15 total tackles.

Rian Davis, who is from Apopka, Florida, is a former four-star recruit. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound linebacker faced stout competition at the inside linebacker position during his time at Georgia.

Georgia does not have as much experienced depth at inside linebacker this year, but the Dawgs do have young talent in sophomore linebackers CJ Allen and Raylen Wilson. Georgia also returns senior Smael Mondon. Georgia inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann has a close relationship with Rian Davis and could look to target him in the portal if Georgia ends up looking for an experienced transfer linebacker this spring. 247Sports reported that Rian Davis entered the transfer portal.

