Former Georgia kicker Rodrigo Blankenship signs with new NFL team

Former Georgia Bulldogs star kicker Rodrigo Blankenship has signed with the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad. Arizona’s starting kicker, Matt Prater, currently has a hip injury and may not be able to play on Thursday against the New Orleans Saints.

The Cardinals waived kicker Matt Amendola, who missed an extra point in Arizona’s lost to Seattle on Sunday. There’s a good chance the Cardinals will utilize Blankenship on Thursday against the Saints.

Earlier this year, the Indianapolis Colts waived Rodrigo Blankenship after he missed a 42-yard game-winning field goal attempt for the Colts during overtime in Week 1.

Rodrigo Blankenship won Indianapolis’ kicker competition last season. The former Georgia standout has converted on 45 out of 54 kicks during his NFL career. Additionally, Blankenship has made 52 out of 55 extra points.

Blankenship, who missed much of last season with a hip injury, has made one field goal over 50 yards in his NFL career.

Former Georgia Bulldogs walk-on kicker Rodrigo Blankenship was a fan favorite during his time in Athens. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Rodrgio Blankenship will hope to impress the coaches in Arizona in order to get another NFL opportunity.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Blankenship’s signing:

Cardinals signed former Colts’ K Rodrigo Blankenship to their practice squad. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 18, 2022

List

There are 9 remaining undefeated teams in college football

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire