Former Georgia golfer Sepp Straka hits hole-in-one at the U.S. Open

Former Georgia Bulldogs golfer Sepp Straka scored his first career hole-in-one on the PGA Tour. Straka hit a hole-in-one on the difficult Pinehurst No. 2 course during the U.S. Open.

Straka nailed his hole-in-one during the second round of the U.S. Open on hole No. 9, which is a 194-yard par 3. Straka’s hole-in-one moved him to plus-2 overall. He followed up his hole-in-one with a birdie to get to plus-1. Straka is one of eight former Georgia golfers participating in the U.S. Open, which is the most of any college.

Here’s a look at Straka’s amazing ace, which should help him make the cut:

WE GOT A HOLE IN ONE AT THE U.S. OPEN! Sepp Straka jars it on the ninth hole. 📺: @peacock | #USOpen pic.twitter.com/Sqa8BYPITH — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) June 14, 2024

Golfweek wrote about an unfortunate shot Sepp Straka had earlier in the round.

“Straka was the recipient of the worst kind of bounce early in the round. His approach shot on No. 3 was good … too good,” said Jason Lusk. “It doinked off the flagstick and rebounded backward into a greenside bunker. From there Straka butchered his recovery, sending his bunker shot over the green and eventually making triple-bogey 7. Among the toughest of tough breaks.”

Straka’s hole-in-one helps him make up some of the ground he lost on hole No. 3.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire