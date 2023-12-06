Former Georgia football QB Brock Vandagriff staying in the SEC

Georgia football could line up against a familiar face next season when it plays at Kentucky.

Quarterback Brock Vandagriff announced via social media Wednesday he’s heading to Lexington to play for the Wildcats.

The former Prince Avenue Christian Star who was a backup with the Bulldogs for three seasons revealed his decision two days after going into the transfer portal.

Vandagriff joins a Kentucky program with an offensive coordinator Liam Coen with NFL experience.

--More to come

