Former Georgia football players congratulate Dawgs on national title

Former Georgia Bulldog stars are extremely happy for Georgia fans, players, and coaches after the Dawgs knocked off Alabama to win a national championship.

Many former Georgia players like Nick Chubb, Rodrigo Blankenship, Aaron Murray, and Mecole Hardman experienced heartbreak in a big game against Alabama. Now, these former players are quite happy to be on the winning side.

Thomas Davis, Ben Watson, David Andrews and more know hard it is to win a championship. They’re all ecstatic that their beloved Bulldogs finally got over the hump and won a national championship for the first time since 1980.

All of the above mentioned players congratulated Georgia Bulldog nation on the victory over Alabama and the national championship:

Shoutout to the NATIONAL CHAMPIONS from some DGDs❗️@GeorgiaFootball 🐶🏆 pic.twitter.com/VLj7CZDfO2 — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) January 12, 2022

Nick Chubb, Rodrigo Blankenship, and Mecole Hardman all lost to Alabama in the heartbreaking 2018 national championship. David Andrews and Aaron Murray fell five yards short against Alabama in the 2012 SEC championship.

Now, these memories won’t be quite as painful. Georgia finally prevail over Alabama on college football’s biggest stage. Kirby Smart and Nick Saban aren’t done playing big games against each other.

