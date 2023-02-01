Former Georgia football OL Jacob Hood officially signs with Nebraska

Former University of Georgia offensive tackle Jacob Hood, who was a member of the class of 2022, has officially signed with the Nebraska Cornhuskers as a transfer.

Hood, a redshirt freshman, will have four years of eligibility remaining.

Hood played football for Hillsboro High School in Nashville, Tennessee. Hood was rated as a three-star recruit by many of the major recruiting sites coming into Georgia.

Hood joins former Georgia linebacker MJ Sherman and tight end Arik Gilbert in transferring to Nebraska this offseason.

Hood thanked Georgia when he announced that he was entering the transfer portal in mid-January via Twitter:

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire