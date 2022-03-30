Former Georgia football OC Jim Chaney joins UGA rival

Former Georgia offensive coordinator Jim Chaney has joined the Georgia Tech staff as an offensive analyst.

Chaney most recently held the same position of offensive analyst with the New Orleans Saints. He previously served as the offensive coordinator for the Georgia Bulldogs from 2016-2018 and went on to hold the same position with the University of Tennessee from 2019-2020.

First reported by Bryce Koon of 247Sports, Chaney now joins Geoff Collins’ staff in Atlanta following a 3-9 season that saw the Yellow Jackets score 0 points in a 45-0 loss to the Bulldogs. Tech’s offense was abysmal last season, ranking No. 95 in scoring at only 24 points per game in a less than impressive ACC.

Though the teams that Chaney worked on at Georgia found great success, including a national title run in 2017, Chaney is not one of the more liked coordinators in UGA history for the way he ran the Bulldogs’ offense. It had the players, that was never a concern. The issues had more to do with Chaney’s style of play that featured short passes and a heavy reliance on the run game.

Chaney, a native of Missouri, has over 30 years of coaching experience including 25 seasons as a offensive coordinator at the college level.