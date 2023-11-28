Former Georgia football DL commits to LSU

Former Georgia Bulldogs defensive tackle Shone Washington left the Georgia football program in March 2023. Washington, a former three-star recruit in the class of 2022, has now committed to the LSU Tigers.

Shone Washington spent the 2023 season with East Mississippi Community College. He recorded 26 total tackles and a sack in six games this year. Washington’s hometown is New Orleans, Louisiana, so now he is coming home to LSU.

Washington played in one game during his freshman year at Georgia. He recorded one tackle against Samford. Washington originally committed to Georgia in late 2021, choosing the Bulldogs over the Florida Gators.

The 6-foot-3, 300-pound defensive lineman will provide a boost to LSU’s defensive line room. Shone Washington is rated at the No. 15 junior college recruit in the country and is considered a three-star prospect. Washington is the No. 5 junior college defensive lineman, per 247Sports.

Washington announced his commitment to LSU via social media:

The former Georgia Bulldog is expected to sign with LSU and could be eligible to play in 2024 after transferring to the Tigers.

