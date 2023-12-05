Former Georgia football DE commits to Utah State

Georgia Bulldogs defensive end Marlin Dean, who left the Bulldogs in the summer of 2022, has committed to the Utah State Aggies.

Dean played for one season at Butler Community College in Kansas. The former Bulldog recorded 17 tackles and 7.5 sacks in his lone year at Butler Community College.

Marlin Dean is ranked as a four-star transfer, per 247Sports. Dean is the No. 7 junior college recruit in the country and the No. 2 player at his position.

Dean played high school football at IMG Academy and was a member of the class of 2021. The 6-foot-5, 245-pound pass rusher transitioned to more of an outside linebacker at Georgia.

Dean is from Elberton, Georgia. He played high school football for Elbert County during the first three years of his high school career. Dean announced his commitment to Utah State via social media:

The former three-star recruit spent much of the 2021 college football season on Georgia’s scout team. Dean played in one game and recorded two tackles during the 2021-2022 season. He enrolled early at Georgia in January 2021.

