Former Georgia football commit Deyon Bouie makes commitment

Four-star athlete Deyon Bouie has committed to the Texas A&M Aggies football program. Bouie was previously committed to Georgia.

Bouie ranks as the nation’s No. 50 player and the No. 2 athlete in the class of 2022. The Bainbridge, Georgia, native visited Texas A&M over the summer and has made his decision. Bouie plays for Bainbridge High School.

Kirby Smart and Jimbo Fisher are locked in a few key recruiting battles. Smart and Georgia lost commitments from Bear Alexander and Bouie this summer. Now, Texas A&M and Fisher are Georgia’s biggest competition for the duo.

Georgia will not give up in Bouie’s recruitment, but losing him to a conference foe hurts. Bouie is a top in-state prospect and Kirby Smart hates missing on top players in Georgia.

Georgia is competing with Texas A&M to consistently be the SEC’s top team behind Alabama. The Aggies have the seventh-ranked recruiting class in the country. Georgia has the fifth-ranked class of 2022.

