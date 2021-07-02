Former Georgia football coach Mark Richt shares his Parkinson’s diagnosis

Former Georgia Bulldogs and Miami Hurricanes football coach Mark Richt shared his Parkinson’s diagnosis with the world yesterday evening.

As a football coach, Mark Richt influenced the lives of countless young men at Georgia from 2001-2015 and at Miami from 2016-2018.

It’s tough news to share, but Mark Richt immediately found a positive side to the diagnosis in his statement.

I have decided to tell everyone at the same time. I have been diagnosed with Parkinson’s

Richt announced his diagnosis to the public via his Twitter account:

Richt’s ability to see the positive will help him stay the course. He is “going to enjoy the blessings that I do have” and live his best life.

Mark Richt will continue to work for the ACC Network. He is beyond his college football coaching career and has been battling some health issues in recent years.

We wish Mark Richt good health and happiness.

Nov 10, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mark Richt on the field prior to the game against Georgia Tech. Richt has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports