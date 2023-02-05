Former Georgia, Florida defensive coordinator accepts NFL job

Former Georgia Bulldogs defensive coordinator Todd Grantham has accepted a job to be a defensive assistant for the New Orleans Saints. Grantham recently severed as the defensive coordinator for the Florida Gators from 2018-2021.

Additionally, Grantham was Georgia’s defensive coordinator from 2010-2023 during the Mark Richt era. Grantham, who played as an offensive lineman at Virginia Tech, had been coaching as an analyst for the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Nick Saban and Alabama considered hiring Todd Grantham as its defensive coordinator this offseason. However, it appears that Alabama is moving in another direction.

Grantham will be New Orleans’ defensive line coach. The Saints have consistently had a stout defensive front over the past several seasons. Grantham previously coached in the NFL from 1999-2009. He was the defensive line coach for the Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans, and Dallas Cowboys during his time in the NFL. He served as the Cleveland Browns’ defensive coordinator from 2005-2007.

The Saints have hired several members of Alabama’s coaching staff recently according to Saints Wire.

Grantham is the fourth member of Alabama’s coaching staff to join the Saints in the last year after New Orleans brought in offensive line coach Doug Marrone and strength and conditioning coaches Matt Rhea and Matt Clapp.

Alabama is still looking to hire a defensive coordinator.

