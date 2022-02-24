Former Georgia DT Toby Johnson drafted by USFL

The USFL (United States Football League) held its inaugural draft this week.

With the fifth pick in the 25th round, the New Jersey Generals selected former Georgia defensive lineman Toby Johnson.

The pick is in! 🇺🇸🎖 The Generals have selected Toby Johnson 🙌 #USFLDraft #InTheTrenches pic.twitter.com/d0UyyWrOjc — New Jersey Generals (@USFLGenerals) February 23, 2022

Johnson, who played for Georgia in the 2013 and 2014 seasons, racked up 34 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and two sacks in his UGA career.

The Moorehead, Miss., native went undrafted in 2015 but signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Tennessee Titans in 2015.

Johnson bounced around various NFL rosters over the next three seasons before settling in with the Massachusetts Pirates of the Indoor Football League.

The USFL is a football league currently set to begin on April 16 and run through July 3. Games will be broadcast on Fox, NBC and USA.