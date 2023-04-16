Former Georgia DL Bear Alexander could be transfer target for Ducks

Whenever a defensive player for the Georgia Bulldogs enters the transfer portal, ears start to perk up in Eugene, Oregon.

So on Saturday, when freshman DL Bear Alexander, a former high-end 4-star recruit announced that he was looking for a new team, some ideas started to formulate in Eugene.

Of course, the Ducks don’t necessarily have a need on the defensive line, but head coach Dan Lanning has long said that if they see a player in the portal who they think can make them better, then they are going to do what they can to try and get him.

Alexander fits that billing. Although he played in just 8 games as a true freshman, Bear broke out in the national championship game, notching two sacks against the TCU Horned Frogs in Georgia’s blowout victory.

We will see over the coming days and weeks if the Ducks end up reaching out to Alexander and trying to get him to Eugene, but this is certainly a name to be aware of.

Bear Alexander’s Transfer Portal Profile

Collegiate Stats

Georgia Bulldogs

2022: 8 Games | 9 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 PBU

Vitals

Height 6-foot-3 Weight 325 pounds Hometown Denton, Texas Projected Position Defensive Tackle Class 2022

Former Recruiting Profile

Stars Rating State Position 247Sports 4 94 TX DL 247Sports Composite 4 0.9782 TX DL Rivals 5 6.1 TX DL ESPN 4 86 TX DL On3 Recruiting 4 96 TX DL

Highlights

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire