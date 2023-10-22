Advertisement
Breaking news:

Phillies bash 3 homers in 6-1 Game 5 victory, 1 win away from World Series berth

Former Georgia DL Bear Alexander ejected for targeting

James Morgan
·2 min read

Former Georgia Bulldogs defense tackle Bear Alexander, who now plays for the USC Trojans, was emotional after getting ejecting for targeting in the final two minutes of the USC-Utah game.

Alexander had a big game against Utah. He recorded seven total tackles, but had a couple of critical penalties against Utah.

As usual, most targeting plays are controversial. Alexander made contact with Utah’s quarterback in the head, but it was not an incredible amount of force.

Utah went on to score a field goal in the final moments of the game to win 34-32 and end the College Football Playoff hopes of USC for a second straight season.

Is this a targeting penalty?

Alexander emotional after penalty

Fortunately, players don’t have to leave the sidelines after targeting penalties anymore.

Alexander's penalty came at a critical moment

Bear Alexander had one of his better games of the year

Overall, an up-and-down day due to Alexander’s penalties.

Alexander finished with multiple penalties

Fan disagrees with targeting call

Hard for a defnder to stop their momentum

USC sad after defeat

Georgia's defense remains better than USC's

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire