Former Georgia DL Bear Alexander ejected for targeting

Former Georgia Bulldogs defense tackle Bear Alexander, who now plays for the USC Trojans, was emotional after getting ejecting for targeting in the final two minutes of the USC-Utah game.

Alexander had a big game against Utah. He recorded seven total tackles, but had a couple of critical penalties against Utah.

As usual, most targeting plays are controversial. Alexander made contact with Utah’s quarterback in the head, but it was not an incredible amount of force.

Utah went on to score a field goal in the final moments of the game to win 34-32 and end the College Football Playoff hopes of USC for a second straight season.

Is this a targeting penalty?

I agree with the roughing the passer call, but how is this targeting on Bear Alexander? Just seems like an unfortunate football play to me pic.twitter.com/FiHjJYpRkM — 𝙙𝙤𝙩 (@dotwav___) October 22, 2023

Alexander emotional after penalty

Bear Alexander is emotional after being called for targeting pic.twitter.com/erv9b0rWCk — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 22, 2023

Fortunately, players don’t have to leave the sidelines after targeting penalties anymore.

Alexander's penalty came at a critical moment

Bear Alexander is called for roughing the passer on third down. Absolutely brutal penalty at the worst possible time. Utah is now at the 49-yard line and only needs to get in field goal position. — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) October 22, 2023

Bear Alexander had one of his better games of the year

Bear Alexander makes a play Zachariah Branch makes a play Caleb Williams makes a play 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Sid (@SidwardSports) October 22, 2023

Overall, an up-and-down day due to Alexander’s penalties.

Alexander finished with multiple penalties

Ooooof. Bear Alexander just went berserk and got a Personal foul on a 4th down goaline stop which led to a Utah go ahead TD. Hate to see it…. — Athens Steve (@rainy_steve) October 22, 2023

Fan disagrees with targeting call

Bear Alexander just roughed the passer on what could best be described as a Power Smooch — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) October 22, 2023

Hard for a defnder to stop their momentum

USC sad after defeat

Georgia's defense remains better than USC's

I mean, I could be wrong, but I'm starting to think that Bear Alexander might have been wrong when he said USC's defense was as physical as Georgia's 🤷‍♂️ — Sooner118 (@sooner118) October 22, 2023

