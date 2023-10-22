Former Georgia DL Bear Alexander ejected for targeting
Former Georgia Bulldogs defense tackle Bear Alexander, who now plays for the USC Trojans, was emotional after getting ejecting for targeting in the final two minutes of the USC-Utah game.
Alexander had a big game against Utah. He recorded seven total tackles, but had a couple of critical penalties against Utah.
As usual, most targeting plays are controversial. Alexander made contact with Utah’s quarterback in the head, but it was not an incredible amount of force.
Utah went on to score a field goal in the final moments of the game to win 34-32 and end the College Football Playoff hopes of USC for a second straight season.
Is this a targeting penalty?
I agree with the roughing the passer call, but how is this targeting on Bear Alexander?
Just seems like an unfortunate football play to me
Alexander emotional after penalty
Bear Alexander is emotional after being called for targeting pic.twitter.com/erv9b0rWCk
Fortunately, players don’t have to leave the sidelines after targeting penalties anymore.
Alexander's penalty came at a critical moment
Bear Alexander is called for roughing the passer on third down. Absolutely brutal penalty at the worst possible time. Utah is now at the 49-yard line and only needs to get in field goal position.
Bear Alexander had one of his better games of the year
Bear Alexander makes a play
Zachariah Branch makes a play
Caleb Williams makes a play
🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
Overall, an up-and-down day due to Alexander’s penalties.
Alexander finished with multiple penalties
Ooooof. Bear Alexander just went berserk and got a Personal foul on a 4th down goaline stop which led to a Utah go ahead TD. Hate to see it….
Fan disagrees with targeting call
Bear Alexander just roughed the passer on what could best be described as a Power Smooch
Hard for a defnder to stop their momentum
USC is called for targeting here..pic.twitter.com/tOlS626Xlwhttps://t.co/GI3WfZ8HNP
USC sad after defeat
*Bear Alexander’s teammates looking at him in the locker room* #USC #Utah #CollegeFootball #CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/Vd8eDmQeYn
Georgia's defense remains better than USC's
I mean, I could be wrong, but I'm starting to think that Bear Alexander might have been wrong when he said USC's defense was as physical as Georgia's 🤷♂️
