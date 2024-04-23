Former Georgia defensive lineman announces transfer destination

After entering the transfer portal just over a week ago, a former Georgia defender has found his new home. Bill Norton, who spent four years with the Dawgs before playing last season with the Arizona Wildcats, has announced his decision to join the Texas Longhorns for the 2024 season.

Norton is listed at 6-foot-6, 285 pounds, and is originally from Memphis, Tennessee. A four-star recruit in the class of 2019, he recorded 13 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss during his time at Georgia in a limited role. Last season with Arizona, he played in all thirteen games, recording 32 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles for a strong Wildcats’ defense that helped pave the way for their 10-3 season.

Norton will provide a boost to a Longhorn defensive line that is looking to replace two future NFL players in Byron Murphy and T’Vondre Sweat. He joins Tiaoalii Savea as the second Wildcat defensive lineman to join the Longhorns this offseason and is the third transfer into the unit overall as Steve Sarkisian attempts to prepare his roster for their jump into the Southeastern Conference.

