Former Georgia defensive backs coach named as recruiter of the year

Former Georgia Bulldogs defensive backs coach Fran Brown has been named as 247Sports’ recruiter of the year. Brown, who accepted the head coach job at Syracuse following the SEC championship game, played a massive role in recruiting Georgia’s top-ranked class of 2024.

Brown heavily recruited five-star defensive back Ellis Robinson IV, who is the nation’s No. 2 recruit, to come to Georgia. Ellis Robinson IV’s father described Fran Brown’s relationship with his son.

Fran was not just a coach to Ellis, he was more like a mentor, an uncle. The relationship we developed with him and his family was like family. Even though he’s at Syracuse now that (relationship) hasn’t changed a bit. One word that describes Fran is genuine.

Recruiting is all about relationships, which is something Fran Brown excels at. Brown has recruiting challenges ahead at Syracuse, but has already down an excellent job with adding talent to the Orange’s roster. Brown has helped Syracuse sign the No. 34 recruiting class in the nation. Several former Georgia Bulldogs transfers followed Brown over to Syracuse.

Fran Brown helped Georgia add two five-stars (Ellis Robinson IV and KJ Bolden) to the secondary in the class of 2024. Additionally, the Bulldogs signed a pair of four-star cornerbacks.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire