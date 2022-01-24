Former Georgia defensive back announces commitment to Arkansas

Once again, Arkansas coach Sam Pittman has proven that he knows how to navigate the transfer portal.

Latavious Brini, a starting defensive back and a key piece of Georgia’s national championship team, announced his commitment to the Hogs via Twitter on Sunday.

While Pittman has had success in reeling in talent from the transfer portal, the latest addition to his program will have a familiar taste. Pittman served as offensive line and associate head coach at Georgia during Brini’s first three years in Athens.

Brini had his best season in a Georgia uniform in 2021. The Hialeah, Florida, native appeared in 13 games for the Bulldogs, starting 11 games primarily at in the STAR position. In his senior season, Brini recorded 38 tackles, including a season-high five tackles against Auburn, Florida, and Tennessee. One of his starts came against the Razorbacks on October 2, when he recorded one solo tackle and a pass breakup.

Brini announced his decision to transfer away from Georgia just two days following the Bulldogs win over Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship game, and spent a total of ten days in the transfer portal before committing to Arkansas.

Brini will have one season of eligibility remaining. He is the second potential starter, and former SEC foe, Arkansas has landed in a week after getting Dwight McGlothern from LSU last week.