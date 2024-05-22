Former Georgia DB Tykee Smith signs rookie contract with Buccaneers

Former Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Tykee Smith has signed his rookie contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Smith signed a four-year contract worth an estimated $5.7 million with the Buccaneers. Smith is projected to have a signing bonus of $956,000.

Georgia rookies are expected to sign NFL contracts worth around $73.5 million. Tampa Bay drafted Smith in the third round of the 2024 NFL draft.

“He (Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles) said he could see me playing safety or nickel,” said Smith on what position he will play for 2024. “If I play safety then, obviously, I get an opportunity to learn from Antoine Winfield (Jr.), which would be a blessing (considering) the impact he has on the game. (I) definitely can’t wait to get around him and see the type of player he is and learn under him.”

Antoine Winfield Jr. is one of the best safeties in the NFL and will be an excellent mentor for Tykee Smith. Smith is a versatile defender and has the ability to play right away for Tampa Bay.

Officially a Buccaneer ✍️ pic.twitter.com/kGTEblEiSV — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) May 22, 2024

Tykee Smith is one of 62 Georgia Bulldogs currently on an NFL roster.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire