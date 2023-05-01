Former Georgia DB transferring to Louisville

Former Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Marcus Washington Jr. is transferring to Louisville. Washington is a former four-star recruit. He is the son of former Georgia defender Marcus Washington.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound defensive back player in one game last season and recorded one tackle. Washington Jr. has the ability to start at the Power Five level. However, he is likely looking for more playing time at Louisville.

Georgia is expected to start Daylen Everette, Tykee Smith, and Kamari Lassiter at cornerback this season. The Bulldogs lose a key depth piece in Washington Jr., but have recruited the defensive back position at an elite level in recent seasons.

Washington Jr. announced his intentions to transfer to Louisville via Twitter:

L’s up headed to the ville pic.twitter.com/h3vCSNxhfn — Marcus “Da Menace” Washington Jr (@MJ_Washington04) May 1, 2023

Former Georgia defenders Marcus Washington Jr., Bear Alexander, and Rian Davis have all announced transfer destinations this spring.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire