Former Georgia DB enters transfer portal

Former Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Smoke Bouie has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Bouie left Georgia’s program after transferring in from Texas A&M following the 2022 college football season.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart noted that Bouie was no longer with the team at SEC media days in July.

Smoke is no longer with our team. It’s been that way for a while. He’s kind of mutually agreed to part ways, and we wish him nothing but the best,

Bouie, a former four-star Georgia commit that flipped to Texas A&M, spent one season with Texas A&M before transferring to Georgia. Now, he is looking for a new college football home. It is unclear if he will be immediately eligible at his new school.

Javon Bullard, Malaki Starks, Kamari Lassiter, and Daylen Everette are Georgia’s four projected starters at defensive back. Tykee Smith and Joenel Aguero are expected to play snaps at STAR.

Ex-Georgia and Texas A&M cornerback Smoke Bouie has officially re-entered the transfer portal, @on3sports has learned. The former top-85 overall recruit transferred to Georgia in January, but Kirby Smart said in July that he was no longer with the team.https://t.co/yLQxY350T0 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) August 19, 2023

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire