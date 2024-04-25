Former Georgia DB enters transfer portal for second time

Former Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Marcus Washington Jr. is back in the transfer portal. Washington Jr. transferred from Georgia last spring to the Louisville Cardinals.

Washington Jr. played in 13 games for Louisville, but did not record any stats. He primarily played on special teams and will have three seasons of eligibility remaining at his next college home.

Washington Jr. is a former four-star recruit. He is the son of former Georgia defender Marcus Washington.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound defensive back played in one game during the 2022 season with Georgia, recording one tackle. Washington Jr. still has a ton of potential.

BREAKING: Former Georgia and Louisville DB Marcus Washington has signed the papers necessary to enter the Transfer Portal, he tells @on3sports The 6’2 205 DB will have 3 years of eligibility remaining Top 110 Recruit in the ‘22 Class (per On3 Industry)https://t.co/Uil3gDOcPv pic.twitter.com/8yo6E6pybS — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 25, 2024

Washington joins several other former Georgia players that have entered the transfer portal for the second time in their career. Former Georgia defensive lineman Bill Norton transferred from Arizona to Texas this spring. Former Georgia receiver Justin Robinson transferred to Mississippi State a couple of seasons ago and is back in the portal.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire