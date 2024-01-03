Former Georgia commit Micah Debose says Auburn is his top school

Hugh Freeze and Co. have made a living off of flipping prospects from their rivals since they arrived at Auburn and they are well on their way to doing it once again.

Four-star offensive lineman Micah DeBose committed to the Georgia Bulldogs in January 2022 but the Tigers kept recruiting him and he decided to reopen his recruitment back in December. Auburn was immediately seen as one of the top contenders for the Mobile native and on Tuesday he confirmed it.

“Auburn is my top school,” Debose told On3’s Chad Simmons. “Auburn is on a roll and starting a new era. They are bringing in top players like Cam Coleman, Perry Thompson and maybe even Ryan Williams. Auburn is going up, they are moving in the right direction and I could jump on the wave and be part of a new era there.”

While Auburn is his leader, they are far from the only school pursuing him. He has visited Alabama and Ohio State several times and USC recently offered him.

Debose is the No. 38 overall player and No. 1 interior offensive lineman in the On3 industry ranking. He is also the No. 2 player from Alabama.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow JD on Twitter @jdmccarthy15

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire