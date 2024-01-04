Former Georgia commit Micah DeBose offered by USC

USC can use premium offensive tackles. Here is one interesting possibility. Vigor High School (Mobile, Alabama) 2025 offensive tackle Micah DeBose took to his personal X account to announce that he had received an offer to USC. The 6-5, 300-pound junior had previously been committed to Georgia since January of last year but recently reopened his commitment.

Debose is the No. 38 overall player and No. 1 interior offensive lineman in the On3 industry rankings. He is also the No. 2 player from Alabama.

“Auburn is my top school,” DeBose told On3’s Chad Simmons. “Auburn is on a roll and starting a new era. They are bringing in top players like Cam Coleman, Perry Thompson and maybe even Ryan Williams. Auburn is going up, they are moving in the right direction and I could jump on the wave and be part of a new era there.”

USC is the only school to offer the four-star (247Sports) prospect since his de-commitment.

USC currently has zero commits in the 2025 class. The Trojans have four players committed to their 2026 class.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire