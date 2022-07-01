Former Georgia commit, 4-star CB makes commitment

Talented four-star cornerback recruit Kayin Lee has committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes. Lee was previously committed to Georgia, but backed off his commitment in Feb. 2022.

Kayin Lee, who is a member of the class of 2023, decommitted from the Bulldogs after former Georgia defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae left for the same position at Miami. Fran Brown is the new Georgia defensive back coach and has earned some big wins on the recruiting trail, but was unable to keep Kayin Lee.

Lee is a rising senior on a top notch football team at Cedar Grove High School in Ellenwood, Georgia. Cedar Grove won the 3A state championship in 2021. Cedar Grove has two players, Christen Miller and Carlton Madden, who signed as part of the Bulldogs’ class of 2022.

Lee is ranked as the No. 13 recruit in Georgia and the No. 18 corner in the country. The Ohio State commit is the country’s No. 145 overall recruit in the class of 2023.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound cornerback has scholarship offers from some of the best schools in the country like Auburn, USC, Florida, Oregon, Ohio State, Arkansas and more.

The four-star cornerback announced his commitment to Ohio State football via his Twitter account:

