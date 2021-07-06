Former Georgia CB Eric Stokes gives grandma new home

Former Georgia Bulldogs cornerback and Green Bay Packers 2021 first-round draft pick Eric Stokes has bought his grandma a house. Stokes came through on his promise to get his grandma a home.

Eric Stokes shared a video of his emotional surprise to his grandma via his Instagram account:

You always love to see a great story like this.

Eric Stokes became a first-round pick, All-American, All-SEC cornerback after being ranked as a three-star running back recruit out of Covington, Georgia. Stokes had humble beginnings, but now he’s giving his grandma her dream house.

Stokes captioned his video on Instagram: “Since I’ve been 14 years old I promised my grandma id get her out of the projects, where she’s lived for over 30 years, and into her dream home. Words can’t describe how good it feels to finally check this off the list!! Forever luv grandma”

Eric Stokes was selected with the No. 29 pick in the 2021 NFL draft. His four-year rookie contract is reportedly worth almost $12 million guaranteed.

Stokes is a great player and person to represent the “G” in college and in the NFL.

May 14, 2021; Defensive backs Eric Stokes (21) and Shemar Jean-Charles are shown during the first day of Green Bay Packers rookie minicamp Friday, May 14, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports