Former Georgia CB Eric Stokes named to NFL All-Rookie team

Former Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes is already making a name for himself in the NFL.

Stokes has earned NFL All-Rookie honors in his first season with the Green Bay Packers.

The Covington, Ga., native racked up 55 tackles, 14 pass breakups and an interception while leading the Packers’ defense in pass coverage.

Rookie Eric Stokes led all #Packers cornerbacks in completion rate allowed this season, despite being targeted (by far) the most of any player Stokes allowed a 49.48% completion rate when targeted in coverage, according to @pfref’s advanced metrics pic.twitter.com/Di3JXWxH1I — Joe Kipp (@joepkipp) January 18, 2022

Stokes is a former 3-star recruit that grew into a star on Georgia’s defense before being drafted by Green Bay with the 29th overall pick in the 2021 draft.

You can catch Stokes and the Packers in an NFL playoff matchup versus the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET.