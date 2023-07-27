Former Georgia Bulldogs WR signs with Carolina Panthers

Wide receiver Javon Wims has signed with the Carolina Panthers. Javon Wims, a former Georgia Bulldog, has 28 career catches for 266 yards in his NFL career.

Wims appeared in one game with the Arizona Cardinals in 2022. He will look to carve out a role with the Panthers or at least make Carolina’s practice squad. He joins Carolina for training camp ahead of the Panthers’ first preseason game.

Wims most notably played for the Chicago Bears from 2018-2020. However, the Bears waived Wims in 2021. The Chicago Bears drafted Javon Wims in seventh round of the 2018 NFL draft.

Javon Wims played at Georgia from 2016-2017. He recorded 45 catches for 720 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in 2017.

The Panthers announced Wims’ signing via social media:

More!

Social media celebrates Andrew Thomas' record contract extension

What's next: 5-star UGA commit Demarcus Riddick flips to Auburn

5-star Demarcus Riddick flips to Auburn

Georgia's Nazir Stackhouse rated as top DT prospect in 2024 NFL draft

Former Georgia RB Nick Chubb named top 50 NFL player

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire