Former Georgia Bulldogs OL receives big performance-based bonus

Los Angeles Chargers offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer has quickly found a role for himself in the NFL. Through two years in the NFL, Salyer has already started 31 games for the Chargers.

In his second season with Los Angeles, Salyer played in 99% of the Chargers’ offensive snaps. Salyer primarily played right guard from the Chargers after playing left tackle a year ago.

Salyer received the NFL’s ninth-highest performance-based bonus. The NFL’s performance-based bonus system is designed to reward players that are paid less than most other NFL players, but still play a ton of snaps. Last season, Salyer received over $840,000 in performance-based bonuses. Salyer had a base salary of $870,000 in 2023 and a $43,982 signing bonus, so his performance-based bonus nearly doubled his pay.

Salyer played college football at the University of Georgia and was selected in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL draft. The Chargers got an absolute steal in Salyer.

Salyer started at left tackle for the Georgia Bulldogs throughout the 2020 and 2021 college football seasons. The 6-foot-4, 325-pound offensive lineman allowed only two hurries and no sacks during his final season with Georgia.

Salyer won’t be an NFL free agent until 2026, so the Chargers have him on a bargain contract for a couple more seasons.

