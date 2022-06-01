Former Georgia Bulldogs OL announces transfer destination
Former Georgia Bulldogs redshirt sophomore offensive guard Cameron Kinnie has announced his transfer destination. Kinnie is a former three-star recruit out of Collins Hill High School in Suwanee, Georgia.
Cameron Kinnie is transferring to the UCF Knights. His transfer will help strengthen UCF’s offensive front. Kinnie joins another Georgia transfer, Divaad Wilson, on UCF’s roster.
Former Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn is the head coach at UCF. Malzahn was fired up to land a commitment from Kinnie:
BOOM!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!#ChargeOn!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
— Coach Gus Malzahn (@CoachGusMalzahn) May 30, 2022
Kinnie redshirted the 2020 season and did not appear in a contest during the 2021 season. Kinnie primarily played on Georgia’s scout team. He was projected as a depth player again in 2022.
The former Collins Hill star is looking for more playing time at UCF and will stay close to home. The 6-foot-3, 300-pound offensive lineman has the talent to compete for a significant role with the Knights.
Kinnie signed with Georgia as a defensive tackle recruit in the class of 2020. He changed positions to the offensive line, but never saw the field. Georgia defensive tackles Nazir Stackhouse, Jalen Carter and Warren Brinson were also members of the class of 2020.
We wish Cameron Kinnie the best of luck at his new home. He thanked Georgia and announced his commitment to UCF via Twitter:
#ChargeOn 🟡⚫️ pic.twitter.com/5HtSzkrCyW
— Cam (@nokizzycam) May 30, 2022
