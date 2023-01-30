Former Georgia Bulldogs Mecole Hardman, Malik Herring head to Super Bowl

Former Georgia Bulldogs receiver Mecole Hardman and defensive lineman Malik Herring are headed to Super Bowl LVII with the Kansas City Chiefs after the Chiefs 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship on Sunday night.

Hardman, Herring and the Chiefs will face the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles, including former Bulldogs Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean on Sunday, Feb. 12.

Hardman is currently listed as questionable for the Super Bowl after reagravating a pelvis injury on Sunday night.

Hardman racked up 297 yards on 25 catches and six total touchdowns in 2022.

Super Bowl LVII is set to kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET and will air on CBS.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire