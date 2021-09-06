Former Georgia Bulldogs DL named to Arizona practice squad

Former Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter has been named to the Arizona Cardinals practice squad.

Ledbetter began his NFL career with the Miami Dolphins. He signed with Miami as an undrafted free agent and made his first and only NFL appearance in 2019. The former UGA defensive end played in one game in 2019 before being placed on injured reserve. Ledbetter impressed with four total tackles and a half sack in his only career appearance.

Ledbetter missed the 2020 season with an injury.

The Dolphins cut Ledbetter on Aug. 31. Fortunately, Ledbetter has found a new NFL home and will have some great mentors in Arizona. The Cardinals have NFL veterans like Chandler Jones and J.J. Watt along the defensive front. Perhaps Jonathan Ledbetter can learn a thing or two from them.

Georgia Bulldogs defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter played in a lot of big games over his career at Georgia. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Jonathan Ledbetter, who is from Tucker, Georgia, recorded 122 total tackles over his four season career (2015-2018) with the Georgia Bulldogs. Ledbetter is more of a run-stopper, but he did have 4.5 sacks in his career with UGA.

Jonathan Ledbetter fits well into Arizona’s defense as a 3-4 defensive end.

List