Former Georgia Bulldogs cornerback signs with UFL team

Former Georgia Bulldogs defensive back DJ Daniel has signed with the UFL’s (United Football League) Memphis Showboats. Daniel joins several other former Georgia players in the UFL.

The Showboats are signing Daniel again after they cut him in training camp.

Daniel is 25 years old. He went undrafted in NFL after his college career at Georgia. The Jacksonville Jaguars signed Daniel this offseason following the draft, but cut him. Daniel also signed with the New England Patriots. He previously played in the USFL. In fact, Daniel made the All-USFL team in 2023 after recording 30 tackles and three interceptions.

Daniel played football at Georgia Military College before transferring to the University of Georgia for his final two collegiate seasons.

The United Football League has announced the following transactions: pic.twitter.com/oJMjhJPiLs — UFL Communications Department (@UFL_PR) April 24, 2024

Daniel played in 21 games in his career at Georgia. The former cornerback totaled 51 tackles and nine pass deflections during his time with the Bulldogs.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire