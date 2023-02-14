Former Georgia Bulldog WR re-signs with Giants

Former Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Lawrence Cager has re-signed with the New York Giants. Cager now plays tight end in the NFL.

Lawrence Cager may have found something in New York. He finished the 2022 NFL season with a career-high 13 receptions for 118 yards and a touchdown.

Cager has had previous NFL stints with the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns. He is a receiving target in the red zone due to his size. At 6 feet, 5 inches and 220 pounds, the former Georgia Bulldog can cause mismatches. He does not have elite speed, but is excellent in contested catch situations.

However, it should be noted that the Giants will be on the hunt for playmakers at wide receiver and tight end this offseason. New York’s receiving core has a disappointing season, but bounced back down the stretch to help the Giants make the playoffs.

Giants Wire has some details on Cager’s time with the Giants in 2022:

The Giants signed Cager to their practice squad in mid-October after he had been released by the New York Jets. He was elevated in Weeks 8, 10 and 11 before being signed to the 53-man roster on November 22.

Lawrence Cager played in six regular season games for the Giants. He appeared in two postseason games and recorded two catches for 20 yards.

Cager appeared in two games with the New York Jets in 2020 and caught two catches for 35 yards.

He spent three seasons with the Miami Hurricanes before transferring to UGA for the 2019 season. Cager finished his 33-game college career with 14 touchdowns and 1,157 receiving yards.

