Former Georgia Bulldog WR ruled out for Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman has been ruled out for Super Bowl 57 against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs place Hardman on injured reserve due to a core muscle and pelvic injury.

Mecole Hardman, a former Georgia Bulldog, finished the regular season with 25 catches for 297 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns. Hardman also ran the ball four times for 31 yards and a two rushing touchdowns during the regular season.

Hardman missed much of the second half of the season with a pelvis injury, but he was able to return to the AFC championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals. However, Hardman reinjured his pelvis against the Bengals.

Former Georgia Bulldogs Malik Herring, Jordan Davis (Eagles), and Nakobe Dean (Eagles) are all expected to participate in the Super Bowl.

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a sprained ankle entering the contest. Additionally, the Chiefs have several other injuries at the wide receiver position. Kansas City wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kadarius Toney are both questionable for the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs are activating former LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire in a corresponding move.

