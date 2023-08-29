Former Georgia Bulldog, undrafted WR makes Titans’ roster

Former Georgia football wide receiver Kearis Jackson has made the Tennessee Titans’ official 53-man roster ahead of the 2023 season, per a report from NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

Jackson was considered a long-shot to land a role after going undrafted this spring, but his usefulness as a player who can play special teams and both inside and outside receiver proved to be the difference.

Jackson, a two-time national champion at Georgia, also had an impressive preseason for Tennessee. The Fort Valley, Ga., native caught three passes for 60 yards and a touchdown in limited playing time.

Jackson and the Titans will kickoff the 2023 regular season on Sept. 10 in New Orleans versus the Saints.

