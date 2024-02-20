Advertisement

Former Georgia Bulldog takes LB coach job with Alabama

Former Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Christian Robinson will serve as the new outside linebackers coach for the Alabama Crimson Tide. Robinson most recently coached with the Baylor Bears as their inside linebackers coach.

Robinson brings an impressive combination of SEC coaching and playing experience to Alabama. Christian Robinson played linebacker at Georgia from 2009-2012. Robinson recorded 159 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss during his career with Georgia.

In 2022, Robinson was the linebackers coach for the Auburn Tigers. Robinson joined a tough situation at Auburn before heading to Baylor in 2023.

Robinson served as a graduate assistant at Georgia under Mark Richt from 2013-2014. Robinson held a similar role at Ole Miss and Mississippi State before becoming the linebackers coach at Florida under Dan Mullen in 2018. He coached linebackers for four seasons at Florida. At one point, Robinson served as Florida’s interim defensive coordinator, but he was not retained when Florid hired Billy Napier in 2021.

Robinson and Alabama will host Georgia on Sept. 28 in the Crimson Tide’s first SEC game in the post-Nick Saban era. Here’s how social media reacted to Robinson taking the outside linebackers coaching job at Alabama:

