Former Georgia Bulldog takes LB coach job with Alabama

Former Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Christian Robinson will serve as the new outside linebackers coach for the Alabama Crimson Tide. Robinson most recently coached with the Baylor Bears as their inside linebackers coach.

Robinson brings an impressive combination of SEC coaching and playing experience to Alabama. Christian Robinson played linebacker at Georgia from 2009-2012. Robinson recorded 159 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss during his career with Georgia.

In 2022, Robinson was the linebackers coach for the Auburn Tigers. Robinson joined a tough situation at Auburn before heading to Baylor in 2023.

Robinson served as a graduate assistant at Georgia under Mark Richt from 2013-2014. Robinson held a similar role at Ole Miss and Mississippi State before becoming the linebackers coach at Florida under Dan Mullen in 2018. He coached linebackers for four seasons at Florida. At one point, Robinson served as Florida’s interim defensive coordinator, but he was not retained when Florid hired Billy Napier in 2021.

Robinson and Alabama will host Georgia on Sept. 28 in the Crimson Tide’s first SEC game in the post-Nick Saban era. Here’s how social media reacted to Robinson taking the outside linebackers coaching job at Alabama:

Robinson is a young, rising name in the coaching world

Christian Robinson to Bama in latest SEC stop. Only a matter of time before he gains traction for DC roles. https://t.co/9T49o1YFAE pic.twitter.com/ERK0dhTE9O — J.C. Shelton (@JCShelton_) February 19, 2024

Good hire for Kalen DeBoer

Happy to see Christian Robinson back in the SEC. Great guy; good friend. Nice hire by Alabama. — Anthony Dasher (@AnthonyDasher1) February 19, 2024

DeBoer's staff adds more ties to the SEC

Kalen DeBoer’s staff now complete again. Defensive staff certainly has more ties to the SEC and the South overall. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) February 19, 2024

Dan Mullen approves

That is a great hire. — Dan Mullen (@CoachDanMullen) February 19, 2024

Robinson replaces William Inge

Rumors has it that the reason William Inge left Alabama for Tennessee is that Kalen DeBoer changed his mind on hiring him when word got out that Baylor outside linebacker Coach Christian Robinson a Coach with Heavy SEC Coaching an recruiting experience wanted to Coach at Alabama — Eastman Lewis (@EastmanLewis1) February 20, 2024

Alabama adds a strong receruiter

Christian Robinson, per 247Sports, has been the primary recruiter on four top-100 recruits in his career. Expect that number to increase now that he's at Alabama — UGA Wire (@UGAWire) February 20, 2024

DeBoer has put together a good staff, but faces a year one challenge

As James has confirmed, I love* what Kalen DeBoer has done with his hires *this doesn’t mean a whole lot https://t.co/uZ46NeJdnY — Josh Pate (@LateKickJosh) February 20, 2024

Not everyone believes where Alabama is headed

I have no doubt about Kalen DeBoer’s X&O’s. Schemes great stuff and his offense has been proven to work I said the same things about Dan Mullen though Anyone else feel like KD is running Bama like it’s Washington? It’s too early to judge, but I’m surprised by some asst hires — Graham Coffey (@GrahamCoffeyDC) February 20, 2024

Alabama took two Baylor coaches in one day

In one day Alabama has poached two position coaches from #Baylor as both offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic and linebacker coach Christian Robinson are heading to Tuscaloosa. #SicEm — Grayson Grundhoefer (@GrayGrundhoefer) February 20, 2024

Robinson continues to work his way up the coaching ranks

#alabama hiring former Georgia LB Christian Robinson is a good move for the Crimson Tide. Gives the Bama staff more SEC connections — UGA Wire (@UGAWire) February 20, 2024

Bruce Feldman reported Robinson's hire

SOURCE: Alabama is hiring Christian Robinson as its LBs coach. Robinson is a name multiple SEC programs pursued recently. Alabama lands the former Baylor LBs coach who played LB at Georgia and has coached at Florida, Ole Miss and Auburn previously. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 19, 2024

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire