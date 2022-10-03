Former Georgia Bulldog OL wins Chargers’ game ball

Los Angeles Chargers left tackle Jamaree Salyer won a game ball from head coach Brandon Staley in Week 4 for his performance against the Houston Texans. Los Angeles won 34-24 on the road against Houston.

Jamaree Salyer made his first career NFL start and helped the Chargers allow only one sack against the Texans. Additionally, Los Angeles totaled 419 yards and scored two rushing touchdowns.

Salyer, a rookie out of the University of Georgia, was selected in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL draft.

Salyer started at left tackle for the Georgia Bulldogs throughout the 2020 and 2021 college football seasons. The 6-foot-4, 325-pound offensive lineman allowed only two hurries and no sacks during his final season with Georgia.

Salyer primarily practiced at offensive guard for the Chargers, but that changed after star left tackle Rashawn Slater suffered a torn biceps in Week 3 against the Jaguars. Slater is expected to miss the remainder of the 2022 NFL season.

The rookie stepped up for Los Angeles on the road, where it is tougher for offensive linemen to play well. The Chargers are now 2-2.

The Houston Texans entered the contest already having 10 sacks this year. The Chargers had to protect banged up quarterback Justin Herbert, who is dealing with a ribs injury. Jamaree Salyer is a big reason why the Chargers were able to win.

tough n rugged™️ pic.twitter.com/eXIiVh2N0h — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) October 2, 2022

More!

UGA, Florida football in top schools for 4-star Adarius Hayes Georgia-Missouri play of the game: Malaki Starks saves TD Twitter reacts: No. 1 Georgia reeling down 16-6 at Missouri Georgia rookie named starting left tackle for Los Angles Chargers Sights and sounds: Georgia football arrives in Missouri

List

Georgia tumbles in Joel Klatt's CFB rankings

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire