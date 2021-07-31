Former Georgia Bulldog, NFL free agent Justin Houston signs with new team

Former Georgia football linebacker Justin Houston has reached a one-year deal worth up to $4 million with the Baltimore Ravens, according to a report by ESPN’s Adam Shefter.

The 10-year NFL vet spent his first eight years with the Kansas City Chiefs before playing the last two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts.

Former All-Pro edge rusher Justin Houston reached agreement on a one-year deal worth up to $4 million with the Baltimore Ravens, per sources. Houston turned down significantly more money from other teams in order to pursue a championship with the Ravens, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 31, 2021

Houston is a four-time Pro Bowl selection that led the NFL in sacks in 2014, which earned him first-team All-Pro honors that year. The 32-year-old was also quite productive in his time with the Colts.

Houston totaled 19 sacks, 30 quarterback hits and a league-high three safeties between 2019 and 2020. Now, Houston will join a loaded Ravens squad with eyes on a championship.