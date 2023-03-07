Former Georgia Bulldog LB returning to the Atlanta Falcons

Former Georgia Bulldogs outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter is reportedly returning to the Atlanta Falcons on a two-year deal. Carter is one of the Falcons’ top pass rushers.

Lorenzo Carter signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Atlanta Falcons last offseason. Carter has 18.5 career sacks in his five season NFL career.

Carter is expected to continue have a large role with the Falcons in 2023. The 6-foot-5, 255-pound outside linebacker is expected to start for Atlanta. Carter has all the physical traits to succeed.

The Falcons need to have a stronger pass rush. Atlanta has the fewest sacks in the NFL over the past two seasons (39 total sacks). The Falcons finished with only 21 sacks last year, which was No. 31 in the NFL.

Lorenzo Carter was the Falcons’ second-leading sack man in 2022. Carter finished the season with 4.0 sacks, which was only behind defensive end Grady Jarrett. Carter also recorded 58 total tackles and returned an interception for a touchdown in his first season with the Falcons.

Atlanta addressed the edge rusher position in the 2022 NFL draft. The Falcons selected Penn State defensive end Arnold Ebiketie in the second round and Western Kentucky edge rusher DeAngelo Malone in the third round.

However, the Falcons need more pass rushers. 21 sacks in an entire season is not going to cut it in the NFL. Atlanta needs to continue to bolster its pass rush after signing Lorenzo Carter. You can never have too many pass rushers in the NFL.

An improved defense would go a long way towards helping the Falcons compete for a division crown in the wide-open NFC South race.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the news that Carter was returning to the Falcons on a two-year contract:

#Falcons free agent pass-rusher Lorenzo Carter is headed back into the building today in Atlanta, set to sign a two-year deal, sources say. Off the free agent board, Atlanta keeps one of their productive young players. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 7, 2023

