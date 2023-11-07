Former Georgia Bulldog Hines Ward on potentially joining UGA staff: ‘I’ll quit whatever I’m doing’

You’d be hard pressed to find a longer resume than that of former Georgia Bulldog star Hines Ward.

All-SEC Bulldog, two-time Super Bowl champion, Super Bowl MVP, – That’s just the beginning of what the 47-year-old has accomplished.

Ward sits at fifth all-time in all-purpose yards in UGA history (3,870). His 1,000 career receptions and 12,083 career receiving yards are both Pittsburgh Steelers records.

Ward joined me before Georgia’s homecoming win over Missouri to detail his experience in returning to Athens for the first time in almost five years.

Returning to Athens

Ward’s busy schedule hasn’t allowed a return to The Classic City recently. Ward made coaching stops at the New York Jets and FAU before taking over as the head coach and general manager of the XFL’s San Antonio Brahmas in 2023.

“To be here during homecoming week, man, I wouldn’t rather be in any other place. (It) just brings back so many great memories being here in Athens,” Ward said.

Ward says a few things have changed in Athens now with two championship trophies sitting in the expanding trophy case. Sanford Stadium improvements, more buildings and housing – wins on the field are like fertilizer for the program.

“It’s not just all about Herschel Walker anymore, so to have that success is a long time in waiting for so many Georgia Bulldog fans… Georgia is definitely on the map as far as one of the top programs in the country and to be a part of that is a blessing in itself.”

Former teammates making a difference

Ward knows what it’s like to take the field with Georgia’s staff. Kirby Smart, Will Muschamp and Mike Bobo were all fellow Georgia Bulldogs with Ward at some point in their playing careers.

Ward, a Forest Park, Ga. native, looks at what Smart and company have built in Athens with pride.

“We all took an oath, when we signed here years ago, to show our commitment to try and change things around here in Athens. And to see these guys doing it, man. (It) just makes me proud to be a Bulldog.”

According to Ward, Bobo was a “technician” when he was playing quarterback for the Bulldogs, while Muschamp was just as passionate as we see on the sidelines today.

“Muschamp’s got a little Bulldog in himself. He’s always spitting and firing-up guys. He was like that as a player.”

When asked about Smart as a teammate, Ward gave a playful jab but made sure to note that he’s allowed to poke fun at his former teammates.

“He’s got the little man and syndrome, he gets kind of upset a little bit… I can say that about those guys, but I love each and every one of them.”

Would Ward take a role on Georgia's staff?

Smart is constantly looking for coaching talent that knows what it’s like to play Between the Hedges. Four of the Bulldogs’ 10 on-field assistant coaches are former UGA players.

I gave Ward a hypothetical question. If Smart calls him tomorrow to come coach at Georgia, what would his answer be?

“I’ll quit whatever I’m doing, ” Ward said. “I’m coming here. I would love to come back.”

Once again, Ward mentioned the “oath” that he and his former teammates took when they signed with Georgia as recruits.

“This is like the dream job for all of us, you know, being from the state of Georgia… God has a plan for me, and if that’s the path, and so be it.”

CFP ranking

Georgia came in at No. 2 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings despite being undefeated and the defending national champion.

When asked if he thinks the Bulldogs should feel slighted, Ward quickly brought up how these rankings don’t deserve the team’s attention.

“My mom always told me that you only can control what you can control. At Georgia, they can’t control who does the rankings and stuff like that… Don’t get distracted by polls or anything.”

Ward is impressed with how Smart and the Georgia staff keeps out the noise and prepares the team each week regardless of what’s happening nationally.

“That’s what’s so impressive about what Kirby and his staff has done. For the past three or four years, you talk about consistency week in and week out, that’s what the Bulldogs have shown.”

Advice to the Bulldogs with postseason ahead

Expectations have never been higher for the Georgia program, who has a chance to be the first team to three-peat since Minnesota in the 1930s.

The 14-year NFL veteran shared some advice to this year’s Bulldogs as they inch closer to the postseason.

“I think every year is different. Everybody likes to compare… just be your own self in your own way. Make your own name, make your own legacy of what you want to be known for when you leave the University of Georgia.”

Ward recalls a lesson that he shared with younger players in his time in Pittsburgh that he wants the Bulldogs to take to heart.

“I always told the guys don’t be like me, be a better version of yourself… It’s great that you want to be like me, but I want you to be better than me so you can prosper.”

Full conversation with Hines Ward

You can watch the full conversation with Ward here on YouTube:

Georgia football’s next game is against Ole Miss on Nov. 11.

