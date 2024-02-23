Former Georgia Bulldog, ESPN commentator David Pollack to be included in new CFB video game

Georgia Bulldogs fans weren’t happy when ESPN dropped former UGA All-American David Pollack from the “College Gameday” set last year. The good news for Georgia faithful is Pollack will be included as a commentator in EA Sports’ new college football video game.

On Thursday, programs throughout the country announced their participation in “EA Sports College Football 25”. The highly-anticipated game has been in the works since 2021 when new name, image and likeness (NIL) rules allowed for student-athletes to be compensated for their likeness. The game was discontinued in 2014 due to previous NIL issues.

Georgia is one of 134 Football Bowl Subdivision schools to be included. Fans will be able to play Between the Hedges with UGA players who elect to opt-in. EA Sports is paying $600 plus a copy of the game (approximately worth $70) athletes who choose to do so.

Star quarterback Carson Beck is the first Georgia player to announce his participation. He’ll likely be one of the highest-rated players in the game.

Joining Pollack as commentators are Kirk Herbstreit, Chris Fowler, Jesse Palmer and Kevin Connors. While players and college football figure heads will be featured, coaches like Kirby Smart won’t be in this year’s version of the game.

EA Sports’ projects a summer release, although no specific date has been announced.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire