Former Georgia Bulldog defender named to All-XFL Team

Former Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Davin Bellamy is one of the top defenders in the XFL. Bellamy and the D.C. Defenders play against the Arlington Renegades in the XFL’s championship game on May 13 at 8:00 p.m. EDT. Bellamy is a big reason why the Defenders advanced to the XFL championship.

Bellamy is coming off an impressive 2022 season with the USFL. The former Georgia standout made the inaugural All-USFL Team.

The D.C. Defenders’ pass rusher recorded 5.5 sacks and 20 total tackles in 10 games during the XFL regular season. Bellamy was one of the top picks of the XFL draft.

Will former Georgia linebacker Davin Bellamy get another opportunity in the NFL? Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Davin Bellamy played at Georgia from 2013-2017. He recorded 13 sacks in his four season career with the Bulldogs. Bellamy went undrafted in the 2018 NFL draft and has had six stints in the NFL with five different teams (Houston Texans, Los Angeles Chargers, Cincinnati Bengals, Tennessee Titans, and San Francisco 49ers).

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire