Former Georgia Bulldog David Pollack comments on Ohio States firepower ahead of Peach Bowl

No. 1 Georgia (13-0) versus Ohio State (11-1) in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Saturday night.

Bulldog great and ESPN analyst, David Pollack, commented on the Buckeyes firepower, citing quarterback C.J. Stroud and receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. as ‘the best in college football’.

"C.J. Stroud, he's the best passer in college football when he knows the answer and he can get the ball out quick. … Marvin Harrison Jr., he's the best receiver in football." 👀 @davidpollack47 on Ohio State's key playmakers in the CFP pic.twitter.com/3FSYz9DXRH — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) December 30, 2022

Stroud and Harrison have been dynamic this season, connecting for 72 passes for 1,157 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The Bulldogs were able to shutdown some of the top passing offenses in college football this season in wins over Oregon and Tennessee.

LSU, playing from behind, was able to fine passing lanes against Georgia in the SEC Championship putting up 502 yards passing.

UGA’s secondary will have to execute to stop the Buckeye’s passing offense, which sits at No. 14 in the country averaging 294 yards per game.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

