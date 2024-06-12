Former Georgia basketball standout tries out for the Lakers

Former Georgia Bulldogs basketball guard Noah Thomasson has tried out for the Los Angles Lakers. Thomasson, who transferred to Georgia from Niagara, is hoping to be selected in the 2024 NBA draft.

Thomasson averaged 13.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game during the 2023-2024 college basketball season. Thomasson shot 40.9% from the field and 34.5% from three-point range this past season.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound guard projects as a shooting guard at the next level. Thomasson faces an uphill battle to make an NBA roster. He is not ranked on CBS Sports’ top-67 NBA draft prospects and did not have the type of production that most NBA teams are looking for. Thomasson is a good shooter, which is critical for proper spacing in the NBA.

Former Georgia Bulldogs Anthony Edwards, Nic Claxton and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are the only three Bulldogs in the NBA right now.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire